Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,405,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

