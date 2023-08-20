Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 163,060 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 546.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of CPRX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

