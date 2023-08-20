Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 54,197 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MDB opened at $350.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.58 and its 200-day moving average is $294.48. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

