North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 382.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

