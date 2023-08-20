Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

