Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,783 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 605.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,976 shares of company stock valued at $104,946,041 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of CELH opened at $174.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $183.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

