Stifel Nicolaus Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

PR stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

