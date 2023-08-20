StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.