Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,078 in the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

