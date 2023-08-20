StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,398 shares of company stock worth $1,143,303 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,803,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

