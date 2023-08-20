BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $124.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Up 9.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.