PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Stock Price Up 13.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

