Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,044 ($13.24) and last traded at GBX 1,079 ($13.69). Approximately 331,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 750,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,087 ($13.79).

The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 849.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $3.00. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.14%.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

