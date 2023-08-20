Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $140.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.