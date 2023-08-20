Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRMR. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tremor International

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of TRMR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,923 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 870,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.