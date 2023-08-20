Citigroup Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $174.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

