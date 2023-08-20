Citigroup Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $22.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

