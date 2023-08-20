Bank of America Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $29.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. Foot Locker has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.