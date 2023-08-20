Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lumentum by 46.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

