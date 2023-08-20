StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BCH stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 12.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

