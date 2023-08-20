Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $49.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.