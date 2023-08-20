Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 0.5%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 17,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nano One Materials from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
