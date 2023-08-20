Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $112.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $291,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 193.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

