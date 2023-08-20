Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BCS lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barclays by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.