Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 4.4 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.30. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

