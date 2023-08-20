BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BB. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

