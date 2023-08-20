EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

