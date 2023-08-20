Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.07.

RACE stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.56. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

