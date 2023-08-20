Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Super Group Price Performance

SGHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

