Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.
Super Group Price Performance
SGHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.