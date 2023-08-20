Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

