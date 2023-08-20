Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $99.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Stock Up 3.0 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 254,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.