Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $29,929,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,273,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

