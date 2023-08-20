Mizuho Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $95.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

BILL stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

