DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Raised to $17.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.30 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

