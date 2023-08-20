Robert W. Baird Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,910,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,138,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

