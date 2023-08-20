Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 304,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 664,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.