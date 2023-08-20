Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.