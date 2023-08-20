Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.22. 24,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 439,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

