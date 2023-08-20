FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Up 11.4%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 101,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 80,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

FPX Nickel Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

