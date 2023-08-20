Insider Buying: RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Purchases C$112,600.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00.

RB Global Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE RBA opened at C$76.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$65.83 and a 1 year high of C$94.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$79.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.20.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

