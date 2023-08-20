The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Up 4.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
