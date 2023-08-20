The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Up 4.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GYYMF

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The Gym Group Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.