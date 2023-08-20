Insider Buying: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Purchases 102,040 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery acquired 102,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,641.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

