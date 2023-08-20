Insider Buying: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO Purchases 102,040 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery acquired 102,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,641.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 18.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
