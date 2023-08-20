Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Down 4.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 108,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 43,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.