Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Down 6.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 32,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

