CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 21.4%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 47,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 44,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

