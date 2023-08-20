Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Down 1.6%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Nuvera Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

