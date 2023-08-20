Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 43,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 191,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

