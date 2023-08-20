Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Down 33.6%

Shares of Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) dropped 33.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Gafisa Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.

