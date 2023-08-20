NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 1.5% Higher

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 1,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

