R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 10,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

InfuSystem stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.50 million, a P/E ratio of 355.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 881,856 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 108,454 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFU

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.